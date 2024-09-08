Heinous! Homeless girl becomes 7-months pregnant after being gang-raped for months in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: In a heinous incident, a poor and homeless girl was repeatedly gang-raped by seven men in Dhenkanal Sadar Police Station limits of Odisha. The matter came to light recently only after the victim was found to be seven-months pregnant.

According to reports, the victim and her mentally disabled father were staying in an abandoned Anganwadi Kendra without door due to their homelessness. Taking the advantage of their poverty, the accused persons raped her repeatedly for months, resulting in her becoming seven Months pregnant.

The One Stop Centre (Sakhi Kendra) of Dhenkanal took custody of the gang-rape victim on September 6. However, despite the gravity of the crime, the police allegedly did not initiated suo motu action against the accused, and the District Legal Services Authority also not taken any initiative to provide compensation and support to the victim.

However, police swung into action and arrested four accused persons after human rights activist Jayanta Kumar Das brought to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and sought justice for the girl.

Further probe is underway to search and nab the remaining accused persons.