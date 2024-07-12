Heavy to Very Heavy rain to lash Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to experience heavy to heavy rainfall from tomorrow till July 19, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday.

The weather agency has issued yellow warning for heavy rain at one or two places in Balasore, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts on July 12. Thunderstorm with lightning may also occur at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

On July 13, yellow warning for heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar districts, informed IMD.

Heavy rain may continue at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal and Kalahandi on July 14.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput on July 15. Heavy rain may also lash one or two places in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Nabarangpur districts.

On July 16, heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam and Nayagarh districts. Heavy rain is also likely at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Kandhamal.