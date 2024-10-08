Heavy security cover in Bhubaneswar ahead of Durga Puja, see details here

Bhubaneswar: A heavy security cover in Bhubaneswar shall be set ahead of Durga Puja and Diwali said the new DCP Pinak Mishra. Reports further said, a police flag march was held ahead of Durga Puja in Bhubaneswar.

This flag march had been conducted under the leadership of Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra. A flag march has been held in the capital’s Laxmi Sagar police station area and Jharpada, etc.

Two companies of BSF forces, including Commissionerate Police, marched the flag. Bhubaneswar DCP gave a stern warning to the criminals through flag march. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the peaceful observance of the puja.

The police have warned to take strict action in case of any disturbance. Earlier during the puja, the Commissionerate Police had informed that the police will keep an eye not only on the habitual offenders, but also on the drug dealers.

The police have already issued numbers to stop Dada bati and Puja donations. The Commissioner ordered the authorities to stop the violence in the Khatis and take the drunken driving very seriously.

The residents of the capital welcomed it and hoped that Puja will be in peace. A special blueprint has been prepared by Commissionerate Police for Crime Free Puja in Twin City.