Heavy rainfall warning issued for Odisha districts, check details

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted heavy rainfall warning for different districts of Odisha.

The weather department issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Gajapati.

The IMD also said that thunderstorm with lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

The warnings for heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning have been issued till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower are very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha between 8.30 AM of July 9 and 8.30 AM of July 10, forecasted the India Meteorological Department.