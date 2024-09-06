Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha till September 10, check details

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha till September 10, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

The weather department has issued yellow warning saying that heavy rainfall, between 7 and 11 cm, likely to occur till September 10.

Check the day-wise prediction of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of 07.09.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda and Puri.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nuapada, Balangir, Sundargarh and Rayagada.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 07.09.2024 to 8.30 AM of of 08.09.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Puri, Khurda, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Angul, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 08.09.2024 to 8.30 AM of 09.09.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sambalpur and Angul.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Jajpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Dhenkanal.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 09.09.2024 to 8.30 AM of 10.09.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh and Jharsuguda.

Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal and Kalahandi.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 10.09.2024 to 8.30 AM of 11.09.2024):

Yellow Warning: Heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur.