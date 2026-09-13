Heavy rainfall in Odisha to continue as IMD issues yellow warning, check details

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued yellow warning while predicting heavy rainfall in Odisha for the next five days.

As predicted by the weather department, heavy rainfall very likely to till September 15. Besides, gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) is also very likely to occur in some places of the district.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 14):

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 14 to 8.30 AM of September 15):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, and Gajapati.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 15 to 8.30 AM of September 16):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Gajapati.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 15 to 8.30 AM of September 16):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, and Gajapati.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 14 to 8.30 AM of September 15):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, Koraput, and Gajapati.