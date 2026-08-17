Heavy rainfall alert: Schools shut in 5 Odisha districts, red warning issued for 4

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Bhubaneswar: Incessant rain has battered many parts of Odisha with district administrations ordering to close all schools in five districts on Monday as a precautionary measure.

The district collectors of Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Baleshwar, Jajpur and Bhadrak district have announced suspension of classes at all government, government-aided, OAV and private primary, upper primary, high schools and higher secondary schools situated across the district today.

All the anganwardi centres across the district will also remained closed.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensifies further and is likely to take shape of a depression today and may bring along more rainfall.

It is to be noted here that a red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for Bhadrak, Baleswar, Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj with chances of extremely heavy to heavy rainfall.

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Some parts in these regions likely to record more than 20cm rain, added IMD.

Especially northern Odisha is expected to receive widespread heavy rainfall as predicated by the weather department.

Other areas like Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kataka, Dhenkanal and Anugola, and the rest of north and central Odisha are on yellow/orange alert due to chances of heavy to very heavy rain.

If the situation continues to prevail with the current intensity it could cause much suffering to people living in low lying areas of northern Odisha.

Also read: Utkal University Postpones Exam Due To Recent Flood Situation