Heavy rain to lash Odisha, yellow warning issued for 7 districts

Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area is likely to be formed over the West Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining East-West Central Bay of Bengal. As a result, rainfall will continue till July 23.

A yellow warning has been issued to seven districts for heavy rainfall today. Similarly, a yellow warning has been issued for the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in six districts and heavy rainfall in twelve districts tomorrow. It is likely to rain heavily in various districts on the July 20 and 21 July.

According to reports heavy rain to lash Odisha will increase the chance of a flood-like situation in Southern Odisha due to more than 100 mm of rainfall. Given the situation, SRC has instructed the District Administrators to which a yellow warning has been issued to be prepared for any natural calamity.

There has been speculation of the risk of waterlogging in urban areas as well as flood-prone areas, affecting the road and drainage of the concerned area. Therefore, the administration has been reportedly advised to clean the drainage system in advance and be prepared with the required pumps for water disposal.