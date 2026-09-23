Heavy rain to lash Odisha till September 25, IMD issues red warning, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s southern regions will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall as a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur tonight, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted.

According to reports, the Regional Meteorological Centre Bhubaneswar has issued Red, Orange and Yellow warnings for different districts.

For Wednesday morning Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput district has been kept in red warning while in orange Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri district.

The whole state will also observe on a sky and increase in rainfall activity in western Odisha from September 23-24 with Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Kalahandi at red warning.

Thereafter 24-25 September, Nabarangpur will be under red warning while Rayagada, Kandhamal, Balangir, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Kalahandi could get very heavy to extremely heavy rains.

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55-65 kmph squally winds, gusting to 75 kmph may occur along and off south Odisha coast. Fishermen are warned not to go out to sea.

Heavy rainfall might trigger water logging, flash floods, landslides and traffic disruption on road and rail network.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

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