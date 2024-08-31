Heavy rain to lash Odisha, Orange warning to these 5 districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across various districts of Odisha.

According to the IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre, the low-pressure area formed over central and adjoining northern regions of the Bay of Bengal due to a cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a depression as it moves towards the northern coast of Andhra Pradesh and southern coast of Odisha.

The IMD has issued an orange warning for the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, and Nabrangpur.

Additionally a yellow warning has been issued for districts of Nuapada, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Ganjam.

The IMD predicts that the rainy conditions will persist in southern Odisha, including the coastal regions, until Sunday. Wind speeds are anticipated to range from 35 to 45 km per hour, with the potential for gusts reaching up to 55 km per hour.

Given the expected rough sea conditions, the IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea along and off the Odisha coast from August 30 to September 1.