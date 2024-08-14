Heavy rain to lash Odisha in next three days, Yellow alert issued to 9 districts today

Bhubaneswar: The regional center of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rain is very likely to drench Odisha during the next three days. The weather department has further issued a yellow warning for heavy rain to nine state districts today.

In its recent bulletin IMD, it is said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and its neighborhood and another cyclonic circulation over east Bangladesh and its neighborhood. The Monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Sikar, Gwalior, Sidhi, Ranchi, Digha, and thence east-southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal. Due to the effect of this, rain is very likely to lash Odisha.

The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall (7cm – 11 cm) to districts including Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj.

Likewise, rain is likely to drench the northern part of the state on Independence Day. Yellow alert for heavy rainfall (7 cm – 11 cm) has been issued to districts including Sundergarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore.

On 16th August, heavy rainfall (7 cm – 11 cm) is likely to lash over Bargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh, and Keonjhar.

Keeping the weather conditions in mind, the weather department has advised people in the yellow alert areas to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning.

Also Read: 20 students escape unhurt as lightning strikes school in Ganjam