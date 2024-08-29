Heavy rain to lash Odisha for two days due to low pressure area over Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain is predicted to lash Odisha for the next two days due to low pressure area over Bay of Bengal, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports the Met office here in Bhubaneswar said that, under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood low pressure area has formed over central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal.

The low pressure area has formed at 08:30 hours IST today. It is likely to move west-north westwards and become more marked over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by 30th August.

Thereafter, while moving towards north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, it is likely to intensify into a depression over west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during subsequent two days.

It is further worth mentioning here that, an orange warning has been issued to the capital city of Bhubaneswar for extremely heavy rainfall. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) very likely to occur at one or two places in the city.

Impact and action suggested for Orange warning:

1. Temporarily water logging likely in low lying areas and underpass road.

2. Poor visibility during intense spell of rain and traffic congestion in urban areas.

3. Some damages to kutchha Road and possibility of wall collapsed of vulnerable kutchha houses. 4. Some damages to vegetables and horticultural crops likely.

5.. Avoid staying in vulnerable kutchha houses. Advisory on traffic congestion may be followed before leaving for your destination.

6. Arrangement for drainage of excess water from nursery bed, preparations for sowing of paddy

crops, seed collections may be done.