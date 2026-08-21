Heavy Rain Likely In Odisha from Today as Low Pressure Forms Over Bay of Bengal, Yellow Warning For 14 Districts

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to witness widespread rainfall from today due to the impact of a low pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast intense showers over the west and north coastal districts.

A Yellow Warning has been issued for 14 districts of the state for heavy rainfall.

In the last 24 hours, Bhadrak district recorded the highest rainfall of 58.6 mm.

So far this monsoon season, from June 1 to August 19, Odisha has received 1065 mm of rain, which is 28% above normal. The normal rainfall for this period is 786.5 mm — meaning the state has received nearly 200 mm excess rain.

7-Day Forecast

Aug 21: Isolated heavy rainfall likely in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh districts. Yellow Warning issued.

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Aug 22: Fairly widespread rainfall expected over south interior Odisha.

Aug 23: Rain activity to increase in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, and Balasore. Widespread rain likely across Odisha. Orange Alert for very heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Aug 24: Fairly widespread rain likely to continue. Yellow Warning for heavy rain at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sambalpur.

Aug 25: Yellow Warning continues for heavy rainfall in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

The MeT department has advised people to stay alert and avoid low-lying and riverbank areas during heavy showers.

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