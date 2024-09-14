Heavy rain likely in North Odisha as low pressure turns into deep depression

Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain is likely in North Odisha for 48 hours after a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has turned into deep depression today. Now the deep depression is over Bangladesh and West Bengal Gangetic region. It will move through West North-West and intensify today.

The deep depression has been moving at a speed of 28 kmph for the last 6 hours. After the next 24 hours, the deep depression will again move towards west north-west and will weaken and turn into depression within 48 hours and move towards Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh or will cross the coast due to which there is a possibility of heavy rain in North Odisha.

Due to the possibility of heavy rain in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts for the next 24 hours, the local meteorological department has issued a red alert to these three districts.

Similarly, orange alert has been issued for Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Angul and Dhenkanal districts due to the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain.

In addition, yellow alert has been issued in 13 districts for heavy rain.

Orange alert has been issued for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda for heavy to very heavy rain. Yellow alert has been issued for Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Sonepur, Bargarh and Mayurbhanj districts due to the threat of heavy rain. The rain has been predicted to weaken from Sept 16.

As the sea is turbulent due to the possibility of 50 to 60 km wind speed in the sea, fishermen have been prohibited from venturing to the sea from today till the morning of 16th. Also, the ports have been warned of danger code number 3. This warning is for the Paradeep and Dhamra Ports.

On the other hand, 950.2 mm of rain has been recorded in the entire state so far. Similarly, in the last 24 hours, many parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall, while Kasumi of Mayurbhanj recorded the maximum rainfall of 136.00 mm.

