Heavy rain lash Bhubaneswar amid low pressure

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Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain lashed parts of Bhubaneswar city as a low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal continued to influence weather conditions over Odisha.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for five districts Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Koraput forecasting heavy rainfall today.

A yellow alert has also been issued for 14 districts Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Khordha in view of the possibility of lightning and thunderstorms. However, the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease from tomorrow. The weather office has forecast thunderstorms and lightning in 13 districts tomorrow and issued a yellow warning for the same.

The rainfall activity is expected to be particularly intense in several coastal districts. The IMD has warned of significant rainfall in these areas, raising concerns over waterlogging and disruption to normal life in vulnerable locations.

The IMD has further issued a warning for fishermen operating along the West Bengal and Odisha coasts, citing potentially rough sea conditions and squally weather over parts of the Bay of Bengal. Residents in affected areas have been advised to remain alert to local weather warnings, particularly during periods of heavy rain, lightning and strong winds

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Squally weather with winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, is very likely along and off the Odisha coast during the next 24 hours. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough, IMD stated,

Fishermen have consequently been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Odisha coast during the period. The broader forecast also indicates continued rainfall activity across eastern India, with Odisha expected to remain among the areas receiving significant rain during the ongoing spell.

In Malkangiri district, incessant rainfall has disrupted road communication. The Poteru and Kanyashram bridges have been submerged, with nearly two feet of water flowing over the bridges.

Traffic movement on National Highway 326 has been severely affected. The highway has been completely closed from Malkangiri to the Motu border due to the rising water level, causing major inconvenience to commuters and disrupting connectivity in the region.