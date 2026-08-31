Heavy rain in Odisha to continue for three more days as IMD issues red, orange and yellow warnings

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Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain in Odisha will continue for three more days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) while issuing red, orange and yellow warnings for the weather activities.

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Sundaragada, and Kendujhar till 8.30 AM tomorrow.

Check the day-wise warnings of the weather department:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of September 1):

RED WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places very likely to occur over the districts of Sundaragada, and Kendujhar.

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, and Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, and Nayagada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Dhenkanal, Subarnapur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.

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Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 1 to 8.30 AM of September 2):

ORANGE WARNING: Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Baragada.

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Nuapada, and Balangir.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Nuapada, and Balangir.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of September 2 to 8.30 AM of September 3):

YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the district of Baragada.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 40-50 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundaragada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Kendujhar, and Mayurbhanj.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghapur, Kataka, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, and Nayagada.