Heavy rain in Odisha from September 5 due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar: Low pressure will bring heavy rain in Odisha. A low pressure area will be formed in the Bay of Bengal on September 5. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center has predicted low pressure in the West Central and North West Bengal Bay.

As a result, the amount of rain will increase from tomorrow. Heavy rain is likely to occur from South Odisha to coastal Odisha. Rain alert has been issued till September 8.

Similarly, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning to Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Ganjam districts for heavy rain and lightning on September 6.

However, this low related pressure rain will continue till September 8. The weather department has issued a warning in this regard. Especially in South Odisha, the impact of rain will be significantly high.

Impact and action suggested for heavy rain warning:

1. Temporarily water logging likely in low lying areas and underpass road.

2. Poor visibility during intense spell of rain and traffic congestion in urban areas.

3. Some damages to kutchha Road and possibility of wall collapsed of vulnerable kutchha houses. 4. Some damages to vegetables and horticultural crops likely.

5.. Avoid staying in vulnerable kutchha houses. Advisory on traffic congestion may be followed before leaving for your destination.

6. Arrangement for drainage of excess water from nursery bed, preparations for sowing of paddy

crops, seed collections may be done.