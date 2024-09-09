Heavy rain in Odisha as depression intensifies into deep depression

Bhubaneswar: The depression took the form of deep depression and this shall lead to heavy rain in Odisha, said reports on Monday. The depression is centered 110 km away from Puri. The rainfall is concentrated at a distance of 150 km from Gopalpur and 160 km from Paradip. It is moving north west at a speed of 7 km per hour. It is likely to cross the Puri coast in the afternoon.

As a result of this, a red warning has been issued to five coastal districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack and Dhenkanal for heavy rain. Orange warning has been issued to 12 districts for heavy to very heavy rain and yellow alert to 13 districts for heavy rain. Fishermen have been advised not to go to the sea till September 11.

Dhamara, Paradip, Puri and Gopalpur Ports have been issued 3rd danger code. The Special Relief Commissioner has directed the District Magistrates to be alert due to the possibility of heavy rain. There is a possibility of inundation of low-lying areas of coastal districts due to heavy rains. However, a warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department to be aware of heavy rains in various districts today.

As per the weather agency, the yesterday’s well marked low pressure area over northwest and central Bay of Bengal had concentrated into depression and then to deep depression.