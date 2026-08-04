Heavy Rain Forecast for 5 Days in Odisha, Yellow Alert for 13 Districts

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Bhubaneswar: Heavy rain forecast for 5 days in Odisha. Also, yellow alert has been issued for 13 districts.

Odisha is bracing for 5 days of heavy rainfall as the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for the entire state till August 8, with thunderstorms and lightning likely.

Today: Heavy rain is expected in 10 districts, along with winds gusting at 30 to 40 kmph.

Tomorrow: An orange warning has been issued for Mayurbhanj district due to the likelihood of very heavy rainfall.

August 6: Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj are under orange alert for very heavy rain.

A total of 13 districts are under yellow alert for heavy rainfall during this period.

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The weather department said rain is likely across the entire state till August 8. After that, the intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to decrease.

On August 9 and 10, only isolated places in the state may receive rain.

Authorities have advised people to stay cautious, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

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