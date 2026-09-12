Heavy rain disrupts Malkangiri, NH-326 traffic comes to halt

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Malkangiri: Incessant rainfall has flooded key bridges in Malkangiri, bringing traffic on NH-326 to a standstill and leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

The continuous downpour has wreaked havoc on transport in the Malkangiri district, inundating main bridges and cutting road links in numerous places, reports sources.

According to reports, traffic has been brought to a complete standstill on the National Highway 326 as the water level reached up to 3 feet over the Kangurukonda and Kanyashram bridges.

The concerned stretches are being packed with hundreds of vehicles on both ends.

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The other two bridges that have been submerged are those of Poteru and Kangurukonda, cutting road links between Malkangiri and Motu-Kalimela.

Kalimela and Padia have no communication from the other end of Malkangiri, further crippling traffic and transport, it has been confirmed.

The other major transport routes are all hit-the rains continue and hundreds are stuck up there for good.

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