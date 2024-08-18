Heavy downpour in Odisha likely as yellow alert issued to 6 districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow warning for heavy rain to six districts of Odisha.

According to Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the low pressure area persists over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of West Bengal and Bangladesh. Due to the effect of it, heavy rain is likely to continue in Odisha for the next three.

The weather department has hence issued yellow warning for isolated heavy rainfall (7cm to 11cm) to six districts including Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Likewise, yellow warning has been issued to district including Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Deogarh and Keonjhar for tomorrow. Furthermore, heavy rain is very likely to lash Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh on August 20.

Along with rain, there are high chances of thunderstorm and lightning. Hence people are advised to stay safe at their home.

Yesterday, as many as nine persons were killed in lightning strike in separate incidents that took place across Odisha. Expressing grief over the demise, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of the kin for each of these families.