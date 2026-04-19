Heatwave with warm night conditions in Odisha to continue for five more days: IMD

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Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today informed that the ongoing weatwave with warm night conditions in Odisha will continue for another five more days.

As predicted by the weather department, hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail in parts of the state while light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm is also very likely to occur.

Check the day-wise warnings of IMD:

Day 1 (Valid upto 8.30 AM of April 20):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Boudh, Nawarangpur and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, and Kandhamal.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Bolangir and Sambalpur.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 20 to 8.30 AM of April 21):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Bolangir and Sambalpur.

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Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 21 to 8.30 AM of April 22):

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Sundargarh.

Warm night conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sundargarh, Bolangir and Sambalpur.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj ,Boudh, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, and Malkangiri.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 22 to 8.30 AM of April 23):

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, and Sundargarh.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of April 23 to 8.30 AM of April 24):

Heat wave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the district of Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Bargarh, and Nuapada.

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at isolated places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati.

Light to Moderate rain or thunderstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty surface wind (wind speed reaching upto 30-40 kmph) very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri.