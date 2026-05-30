Heatwave to ease as thunderstorm alert issued across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Relief from the scorching heat is likely across Odisha as the weather department has issued a statewide thunderstorm alert. Orange warnings have been issued for 18 districts, while 12 districts remain under Yellow Alert due to the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and rainfall.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, and Angul districts. Wind speeds may reach 60 to 70 kmph in some areas. At the same time, warnings for hot and humid weather have been issued for coastal Odisha and the southern districts of Ganjam and Gajapati.

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The weather department has also extended the thunderstorm alert for Sunday across the state. Heavy rainfall is forecast in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh districts. Thunderstorm activity is expected to continue across Odisha until June 4.

Day temperatures are likely to drop by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the next three days, bringing temporary relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions. However, western Odisha districts including Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, Nuapada, and Bargarh are expected to continue experiencing high temperatures ranging between 42°C and 44°C over the next two days.