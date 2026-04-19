Heatwave tightens grip across Odisha, temperature likely to rise further

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Bhubaneswar: The scorching heat continues to intensify across Odisha, with the Meteorological Department warning of a further rise in temperature by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius in the coming week. There is little relief in sight, as the state is expected to experience severe heatwave conditions for the next five days.

A yellow warning for nighttime heatwave conditions has been issued for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and Balangir districts. Meanwhile, temperatures have already crossed 40°C in at least 10 districts, with residents experiencing extreme heat and uncomfortable humidity.

In addition, 11 districts Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, and Gajapati are under a yellow warning for hot and humid weather conditions.

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The weather department has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rainfall in six districts: Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati, and Kandhamal.

For tomorrow, heatwave warnings have been extended to five districts Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Balangir, and Nuapada indicating continued harsh weather conditions across the state.