Heatwave relief in five districts of Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: Relief from the intense heat and humidity is expected as Kalbaisakhi (nor’wester) storms are likely to impact several parts of Odisha. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a strong possibility of thunderstorms across North Odisha, South Odisha, and coastal regions.

A yellow warning has been issued for five districts Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri for today. These areas may witness rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder. Wind speeds are expected to range between 30 to 40 kmph during the storm activity.

While there has been a slight dip in temperature in coastal areas, discomfort due to humidity and heat remains high. On the other hand, western Odisha continues to reel under extreme heat conditions. Jharsuguda recorded a scorching 43.4°C, making it the hottest place in the state once again.

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The weather department has forecast that Kalbaisakhi conditions may persist until May 1, bringing intermittent rain and thunderstorms. On Saturday, the entire state experienced unbearable heat, further increasing the chances of storm formation.

Residents have been advised to stay cautious during thunderstorm activity, especially due to lightning and gusty winds.