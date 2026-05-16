Heatwave in Odisha: CM’s May 18 & 25 Jana Abhiyog Sunani Suspended

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The Odisha government isn’t taking any chances with the summer heat this year. They’ve decided to put the Chief Minister’s Public Grievance Hearing program—the “Jana Abhiyog Sunani”—on hold for two Mondays: May 18 and May 25, 2026. With the way temperatures in Odisha are soaring and the heatwave showing no signs of easing up, gathering people outdoors just becomes risky.

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The “Jana Abhiyog Sunani” is a popular program that offers common citizens an opportunity to directly present their complaints and grievances to the Chief Minister. But the brutal heat makes the whole thing almost impossible right now, so the government feels this pause is the right call to keep people and staff safe.

According to an official notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, the public will not be left without recourse indefinitely. They’ll update the schedule as soon as the weather gets better, and they intend to get the word out through newspapers, TV, and other channels. So, people won’t lose their chance; they’ll just have to wait until it’s safer.