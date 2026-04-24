Heatwave Horror: Suspected heatstroke death reported in Chandbali

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Chandbali: A tragic incident has been reported from Chandbali area, where a man allegedly died due to heatstroke amid rising temperatures in Odisha. The deceased has been identified as Madhusudan Das, a resident of Chaddia village.

According to sources, Madhusudan Das suddenly fell ill while working at a local prawn farm. As his condition deteriorated rapidly, he was immediately rushed to Cuttack for advanced medical treatment. However, he reportedly succumbed on the way before reaching the hospital.

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Family members and locals have alleged that the death was caused due to heatstroke, as the region continues to reel under intense heatwave conditions. No official confirmation on the exact cause of death has been made yet.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of workers exposed to extreme heat, especially those engaged in outdoor labour. Authorities are yet to respond to the incident.