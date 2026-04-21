Heatwave forces schools to be closed across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: A severe heatwave continues to grip Bhubaneswar and several parts of Odisha, pushing temperatures above 40°C in more than 13 cities. Western and interior regions of the state are witnessing extreme heat conditions, making daily life increasingly difficult.

In response to the rising temperatures, authorities have announced school closures across multiple districts to ensure student safety. The heatwave is expected to persist until April 23, with forecasts also indicating chances of thunderstorms (Kalbaisakhi) in some areas over the next few days.

This year’s intense April heat has already started disrupting the academic calendar, affecting students’ learning from the beginning of the session. Due to the scorching conditions, educational institutions in over 13 districts have been shut, bringing classroom activities to a halt.

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In Ganjam district, a three-day school holiday has been declared starting today due to heat and humidity. All government, aided, and private schools in the district will remain closed until April 23.

Experts warn that the increasing frequency of such extreme weather events is a sign of climate change, which is not only impacting the environment but also disrupting essential sectors like education.