Heatwave continues to sweep Odisha as 43.7°C recorded in Titilagarh

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Bhubaneswar: Heatwave continues to sweep Odisha as Titilagarh recorded 43.7°C today, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The other place where the mercury crossed the 43°C mark today is Jharsuguda as it sized at 43.6 degree Celsius temperature. This was followed by Sambalpur (42.2°C), Boudh (40.3°C), Sonepur (40.6°C), Talcher (40.0°C) and Malkangiri (40.0°C).

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Similarly, maximum temperatures of 35.3°C and 35.4°C were reported in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively.

As predicted by IMD, such weather condition is expected to prevail in the state for the next couple of days.

Also Read: IMD Issues Heatwave And Thunderstorms Alerts For Odisha