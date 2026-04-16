Heatwave continues to sweep Odisha as 43.7°C recorded in Titilagarh
Heatwave continues to sweep Odisha as Titilagarh recorded 43.7°C today, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Bhubaneswar: Heatwave continues to sweep Odisha as Titilagarh recorded 43.7°C today, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The other place where the mercury crossed the 43°C mark today is Jharsuguda as it sized at 43.6 degree Celsius temperature. This was followed by Sambalpur (42.2°C), Boudh (40.3°C), Sonepur (40.6°C), Talcher (40.0°C) and Malkangiri (40.0°C).
Similarly, maximum temperatures of 35.3°C and 35.4°C were reported in the state capital Bhubaneswar and Cuttack respectively.
As predicted by IMD, such weather condition is expected to prevail in the state for the next couple of days.