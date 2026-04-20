Heatwave continues above 40°c across Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The intense heatwave continues to grip Odisha, with temperatures soaring above 40°C in many parts of the state. Western and interior regions are witnessing severe heat conditions, making daily life increasingly difficult.

According to weather officials, the impact of the heatwave is expected to persist until April 23. Temperatures in interior Odisha may range between 38°C and 40°C, with a further rise of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius likely in the coming days.

Districts including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Nuapada, and Sambalpur are expected to remain under the influence of the heatwave. Coastal areas, on the other hand, are experiencing high humidity along with rising temperatures, adding to public discomfort.

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Even nighttime temperatures in districts like Sundargarh, Balangir, and Sambalpur are likely to remain high, offering little relief. No significant change in temperature is expected over the next 6 to 7 days.

The Meteorological Department has issued advisories urging people to take precautions. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid stepping out between 11 AM and 4 PM unless absolutely necessary to prevent heat-related illnesses.