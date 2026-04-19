Heatwave Alert: Schools, Colleges closed in Deogarh till April 23

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Deogarh: The Deogarh district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including Anganwadi Centres, schools, colleges and technical institutions, from April 20 to April 23 due to severe heatwave conditions.

According to the official notification, the closure will remain in effect until further orders. However, examinations scheduled during this period will continue as planned. Authorities have advised that exams may be conducted during morning hours to avoid peak heat conditions.

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The administration has also directed heads of institutions to ensure adequate drinking water facilities and implement necessary heatwave safety measures for students and staff attending examinations.