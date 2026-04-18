Heatwave alert: Nabaranagpur joins Bolangir, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, and Boudh district to close schools and colleges

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Bhubaneswar: Hot and humid weather is being experienced across Odisha due to the ongoing severe heatwave. The heatwave makes it difficult for people, especially children and elders to venture outside during the day time.

In view of the prevailing heat wave conditions, several districts of the state has announced the closure of all Anganwadi Centres (AWCS), Schools, Colleges, Degree Colleges, KVS/OVS/JNV, and Technical Institutions utill further notice. Earlier, four districts including Bolangir, Subarnapur, Kalahandi, and Boudh has declared to close schools and colleges. On Saturday, Nabarangapur joined them and declared that all Anganwadi Centres (AWCS), Schools, Colleges, Degree Colleges, KVS/OVS/JNV, and Technical Institutions utill further notice.

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The schools and colleges in Bolangir and Kalahandi will remain closed till April 21. Meanwhile, Boudh and Subarnapur collectors have announced to closed the schools and colleges till April 22.

However, the examinations scheduled during this period shall continue and may be rescheduled in morning hours. The Heads of Institutions have been ordered to ensure proper provision of drinking water facilities and necessary heat-wave safety measures are arranged for students and staff.