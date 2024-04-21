Heat wave warning issued in Odisha

Odisha
By Abhilasha 0
Heat wave in odisha

Bhubanswar: The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Sunday have issued heat wave warning for today. Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places with severe heat wave at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Boudh and Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Balangir.

Districts like Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jharsugada, Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Ganjam and Gajapati, Balasore will also witness heat wave.

Hot and Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at many places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Also Read: Baripada Records Maximum Temperature Of 37 Degrees By 8:30 Am

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Abhilasha 7967 news 1 comments

Journalist, a foodie, a saree lover, travelling is just love,cheerful,lively ,sometimes moody and a proud Odia

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.