Heat wave warning issued in Odisha

Bhubanswar: The India Meterological Department (IMD) on Sunday have issued heat wave warning for today. Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at a few places with severe heat wave at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Boudh and Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Balangir.

Districts like Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Jharsugada, Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Ganjam and Gajapati, Balasore will also witness heat wave.

Hot and Humid weather condition very likely to prevail at many places in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.