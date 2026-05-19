Heat Wave Grips Western Odisha to Coastal Belt; 3°C Rise Likely in Next Three Days

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Bhubaneswar: A severe heat wave has gripped Odisha, stretching from western districts to the coastal belt, with the India Meteorological Department predicting a further 3°C rise in maximum temperatures over the next three days.

According to the Bhubaneswar Regional Meteorological Centre, the maximum temperature is likely to touch 45°C in parts of the state soon. The scorching sun, intense heat and high humidity have returned after a brief lull, making conditions increasingly unbearable.

At present, 17 cities in Odisha have recorded temperatures at or above 40°C. Jharsuguda is currently the hottest place in the state at 43.4°C.The entire state is reeling under the heat wave, with no respite even in the early hours. In several cities, the heat is unbearable as early as 7 a.m., making it difficult for people to step out of their homes. Daily life has been disrupted as residents struggle to cope with the oppressive weather.

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The MeT office has advised people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours, and take necessary precautions as the heat wave is expected to intensify further in the coming days.