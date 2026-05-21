Heat Wave Grips Odisha: Bhubaneswar Records 38.4°C at 11:30 AM Amid High Humidity

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Bhubaneswar: Coastal Odisha is reeling under an intense heat wave as high temperatures combined with high humidity made conditions unbearable on Thursday.

At 11:30 AM, Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 38.4°C. With humidity at 56%, the heat index or “feels like” temperature soared to around 53°C.

For comparison, the temperature at the same time last night was 35.4°C.

Western Odisha bore the brunt of the heat. Jharsuguda crossed 41°C by 11:30 AM, recording 41.8°C. Sambalpur reported 41.2°C and Hirakud 40.6°C. Keonjhar recorded 39.4°C.

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The India Meteorological Department has warned that the severe heat will persist across the state for the next five days, with no respite expected from the coast to the north, west, and south.

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