Heat wave alert: Temperature to soar in Odisha from tomorrow, likely to cross 40 Degrees Celsius

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Bhubaneswar: The regional Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for rain along with thunderstorm induced by Kalbaisakhi 11 districts of Odisha today.

The regional Meteorological Centre has also predicted that the maximum day temperature will rise from tomorrow and will likely cross 40 degrees in many places of the state.

On April 11, the weather will likely remain dry across the state.

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According to the weather forecast, the temperature will rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius in the next two to three days.

Today, the day temperature is expected to soar above 38 degrees in coastal districts and in Bhubaneswar. Meanwhile, the districts in the Southern parts of Odisha will experience high heat with temperature soaring to 40 Degrees Celsius.

On April 11, the temperature in Jahrsuguda will likely reach 4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the coastal parts and neighboring areas of the state will experience humidity and heat from April 12, predicted the regional Meteorological Centre.

Also Read: Maximum temperature in Odisha to rise by 4-6°C, likely to cross 41°C: IMD