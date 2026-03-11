Heat intensifies in Odisha as temperature nears 40°c; rain alert for 4 districts

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The heat has already started becoming unbearable as temperatures continue to rise across the state. In Jharsuguda, the temperature is approaching 40°C, with 39.2°C recorded in the last 24 hours. However, temperatures in coastal Odisha have not increased significantly so far. Weather officials predict that the maximum temperature across the state may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a trough line is currently active over southern Jharkhand, northern Chhattisgarh, and interior Odisha. Due to its impact, rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder is likely in some areas of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, and Bhadrak districts within the next 24 hours. A Yellow Warning has been issued for these four districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department, daytime temperatures are expected to increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius. The weather across the state is likely to remain dry for the next five days. With the onset of summer, the heat is already becoming intense. Over the past 24 hours, Jharsuguda recorded 37.6°C, making it the hottest city in the state, while Rayagada recorded the lowest temperature at 17.4°C.

In addition, a Yellow Warning has again been issued for possible rainfall in four districts over the next 24 hours. Light to moderate rain may occur at some places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, and Bhadrak. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km per hour are also likely, according to the weather department.