Heart-wrenching! Youth dies during cricket match in Odisha

Konark: In a heart-wrenching incident, a youth died reportedly while playing a friendly cricket match in Nimapada area of Odisha’s Puri district on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Omm Prasad Jena of Jadupur area in Brahmagiri.

A friendly match was being played at a playground at Bishnupur village between the first year and second year students of Post-Graduation. While playing, Jena, a second year student, collapsed on the ground all of a sudden and became senseless.

Soon, Jena was rushed to the Nimapara Community Health Centre (CHC) for treatment, where he breathed his last. However, other students alleged that Jena died due to the negligence of the medical staff and doctor saying he was not given treatment on time.

On the other hand, the doctor alleged that the youth had died before reaching the health centre and sent the body for postmortem.

While the exact reason behind Jena’s shocking death is yet to be known, it is suspected that he died due to a heart-attack.

Meanwhile, the local police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation into the matter.

The sudden and unfortunate death of the PG student has shocked people of the locality.