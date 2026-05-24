Heart-wrenching! Woman, husband thrashed after birth of twin daughters

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Cuttack: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman and her husband were reportedly thrashed allegedly after she gave birth to twin daughters at Pashulunda village in Mahanga block of Cuttack district.

One Chandra Sekhar Jena of Pasulunda had married to Parbati Jena of Kanpur village four years ago. Ever since her marriage, Parbati was allegedly subjected to dowry demand torture by her father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law.

Parbati recently had given birth to twin daughters about a month ago. However, her father-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law could not accept the birth of twin girls and had a dispute with the couple for not giving birth to any baby boy.

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Today, they crossed all their limits and attacked her in full public view. When Chandra Sekhar intervened, he was also beaten up mercilessly.

Meanwhile, a video of the shocking incident went viral on social media triggering strong condemnation from all walks of life. People also demanded action against the trio.

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