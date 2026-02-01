Heart-wrenching! Two siblings die after getting drowned in pond while mother had taken their paralyzed father to hospital

Jajpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, two siblings died reportedly after getting drowned in a pond at Samsarpur village under Bhubaneswar Panchayat in Jajpur district today.

The deceased siblings have been identified as Shankar Guru and Parvati Guru, the children of Chandrasekhar Guru of the village.

Chandrasekhar Guru’s wife had reportedly taken him to the local hospital for his treatment as he has been suffering from paralysis. In the meantime at around 12 PM, Shankar was playing near the village pond.

However, he accidentally slipped into the water and started drowning. On noticing him in danger, Parvati jumped into the pond with the aim to rescue him. But sadly both of the siblings were swept into deeper waters and died after getting drowned.

After returning from the hospital, Guru’s wife went in search of her children after not finding them at home. Later, with the help of the villagers she spotted both Shankar and Parvati floating on the water of the pond.

Soon, both of the siblings were rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared them dead.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic and untimely death of the siblings at a time while their father is suffering from paralysis and mother was working as a daily worker to look after the family.

Meanwhile, the villagers demanded the local administration to extend some financial help to the poor and bereaved family.