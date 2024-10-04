Heart-wrenching! Two school students down in Mahanadi River in Cuttack; 1 found dead, another still missing

Cuttack: In a heart-wrenching incident, two school students downed while taking bath in the Mahanadi River near Balisahi of Jagatpur area in Cuttack city today.

As many as 11 eighth class students of Rajkishore Vidyapitha reportedly went to the riverside instead of going to house after writing the MIL subject of their half-yearly examination.

However, two of them- Aryan Nayak and Manoranjan Behera- entered the river to take a bath. Unfortunately, both of them drowned and went missing.

On being informed, the fire service personnel and two teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) rushed to the spot and carried out search operation. They fished out Aryan’s body after hours of search operation, while Manoranjan is still missing.

While a pall of gloom descended on the area following the unfortunate incident, a probe by the local police is said to have been initiated.