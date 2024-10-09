Heart-wrenching! Two minor sisters die after drowning in pond in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching incident, two minor sisters died reportedly after drowning in a pond at Kharasahapur village under Soro police station limits in Balasore district today.

The deceased sisters have been identified as Rajalaxmi Behera (16), a student of Class-X, and Bhagyalaxmi Behera (14), a student of Class-VIII.

Both Rajalaxmi and Bhagyalaxmi, who are said to be the daughters of Manas Behera, reportedly went together to the village pond to take bath this afternoon. However, both of them slipped into the deep water and died after drowning while bathing.

The family members launched a frantic search to trace them as they did not return home even after a long period of time. Later, they spotted the sandals of the girls on the embankment of the pond and searched for them in the water body.

They managed to rescue both the girls in a critical condition and rushed them to Soro Hospital for treatment. But sadly, both of them were declared brought dead by the doctors.

Later, Soro police reached the hospital and sent the bodies for postmortem, said sources adding that the bodies will be handed over to the family members after completion of autopsy.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended don the village following the unfortunate and untimely death of the minor siblings.