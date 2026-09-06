Heart-wrenching! Man and his 1.5-year-old son die after being hit by train in Odisha

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Jajpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man and his 1.5-year-old son died reportedly after being hit by a train at Naubahali village under Tamaka Police Station limits of Jajpur district in Odisha on Sunday.

The deceased man named Bishu Penthai and his son Dharama of Nayabagapatia village under Deulakan grama panchayat of the district were hit by a train reportedly while they were crossing the train line today and subsequently died on the spot.

While it is not immediately known by which train and by what time the father-son were hit and died on the spot, the matter came to the light only when some villagers noticed the bodies on the train track and alerted the local Government Railway Police (GRP).

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A team of GRP soon visited the spot incident, seized the bodies and initiated an investigation after sending the bodies to the hospital for postmortem. They also reportedly informed the family members of Bishu about the unfortunate incident and the bodies will be handed over to them after the autopsy.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on the locality following the unfortunate deaths of the father-son. The villagers also sought adequate compensation for the kin of the deceased persons.