Healthcare spending rises to ₹23,182 crore in Odisha’s 2026–27 budget

The Odisha government has allocated ₹23,182 crore to the Health and Family Welfare Department in the 2026–27 budget, accounting for 7.5 per cent of the total ₹3.10 lakh crore outlay and about 2.1 per cent of the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), highlighting continued prioritisation of healthcare in public spending.

The allocation marks a significant rise from ₹12,440 crore in 2022–23, reflecting sustained expansion in healthcare investment aimed at improving access, infrastructure, and service delivery across the state.

Programme expenditure accounts for the largest share of health spending, with ₹17,736.93 crore allocated toward healthcare schemes and service delivery, while administrative expenditure stands at ₹5,445.21 crore. Of the programme allocation, ₹14,977.70 crore is earmarked for state sector schemes, ₹2,634.43 crore for centrally sponsored schemes, and ₹124.80 crore for central sector schemes, indicating a strong focus on state-led healthcare interventions.

Among major schemes, the Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana has received ₹6,309 crore, while the Mukhya Mantri Swasthya Seva Mission has been allocated ₹5,008 crore to strengthen healthcare infrastructure. The National Health Mission has received ₹1,958 crore, and ₹986 crore has been allocated under the NIRMAL programme to improve health systems and sanitation. The Fit Odisha Mission, aimed at promoting preventive healthcare, has been allocated ₹10 crore.

In addition, nutrition-linked interventions such as the Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pushti Yojana, with an allocation of ₹552 crore, are expected to complement healthcare outcomes by addressing child nutrition and public health indicators.

The increased allocation and programme-focused spending structure indicate Odisha’s continued emphasis on expanding healthcare coverage, strengthening infrastructure, and improving public health outcomes as part of its broader development strategy.