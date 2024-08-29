Health Dept asks Cuttack SCB Medical to remain prepared to treat Bird Flu, Monkey Pox cases

Cuttack: The Health Department of the Government of Odisha has asked the SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities on Thursday to remain prepared to treat any cases of Bird Flu or Monkey Pox. Of course so far no such cases have been registered in the State.

As per reports, the health department has informed SCB Medical authorities/ doctors to keep the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and beds ready to treat probable patients infected with Bird Flu or Monkey Pox.

Accordingly, 4 ICU beds have been kept ready on the first floor of the New Medicine Department of Cuttack SCB Medical. Also, 20 beds have been kept ready.

So far no patients infected with bird flu or monkey pox has come to Cuttack SCB Medical. As per reports, if any patient of this above described infection comes, the hospital is ready to attend. The medical team in the hospital have been kept alert to attend such patients.