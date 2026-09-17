Health condition of all five orangutans stable, have normal food intake: Nandankanan Zoo authorities

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Bhubaneswar: The health of the five rescued baby orangutans currently in quarantine at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar is being regularly monitored. According to the health assessment report from September, all five orangutans were found to be in stable health during the examination.

The report indicates that the animals’ body temperatures were recorded within the normal range. They have following weights:

Male-1 (5.1 kg),

Male-2 (3.56 kg),

Male-3 (2.94 kg),

Female-1 (4.23 kg),

Female-2 (2.14 kg)

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Additionally, the food intake of all five orangutans remains normal. Expert consultations, including those with a pediatric specialist, were sought today. While medication for anemia is being administered, the activities of all the orangutans are being monitored round-the-clock. Reports indicate that their behavior has remained normal so far.