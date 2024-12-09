Headmistress suspended after 68 students consumed detergent added MDM in Balangir

Balangir: In the detergent added Midday Meal case, the Headmistress of the school was suspended by the BEO. On December 7, as many as 68 students were hospitalized after consuming detergent added MDM in Upper Primary School in Dengpadar village under Muribahal block in Balangir district.

According to information, the cook mistakenly added detergent instead of adding turmeric in the food prepared for Mid-day Meal. 68 students of the school complained of health issues after consuming the contaminated food.

They were rushed to Mother and Child Hospital at Titlagarh. After preliminary investigation, it was found that the cook mistook the detergent container for turmeric container and added it in the food.

Following the ill-fated incident, locals demanded the transfer of the Committee members and teachers. They also locked the school after the incident. Today Santanu Kumar Pratihari, Block Education Officer (BEO) have suspended the Headmistress Gita Mahadik.