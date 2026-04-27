Headmaster arrested for molesting class 7 girl in Nabarangpur

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Nabarangapur: The headmaster of a Sevaashram school, who was recently suspended on charges of molesting a class 7 girl student, has been arrested and put in jail after being forwarded to court by police on Monday. The incident took place in Tentulikhunti area of Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

As per allegation, the accused headmaster Sukanta Kumar Sarangi, had sexually harassed a class 7 student in the school. The victim informed her family members about the incident. Following this, her family had lodged a complaint before the District Welfare Officer seeking action against the accused teacher.

Based on the allegation, the Headmaster was first suspended on the charges of misconduct. Then he was arrested and produced before the POSCO court and was later sent to jail after the court denied him bail.

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Based on the complaint of the victim student, the accused principal Sukant Kumar Sadangi has been arrested under the Pox, Atrocity, JJ Act, in case No. 81/26 of Tentulikhunti police station. On the other hand, the police recorded the statement of the victim and produced him before the CWC after conducting a health examination.

Today, the statement of the victim was recorded in the court under 183 BNS and the accused was arrested. After the accused appeared in the Pox court, the court rejected his bail and the accused principal went to jail, informed Nabarangpur SDPO Krishna Chandra Bhatara.

Also Read: Sevaashram school headmaster suspended on charges of molesting class 7 girl