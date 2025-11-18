He was used and forced to perform while unwell, alleges Humane Sagar’s mother

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood singer Humane Sagar passed away while receiving treatment for multiple organ failure at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Following his death, Humane’s grieving mother has brought some serious allegations. She has claimed that her son was used and was forced to perform at stage even when he was unwell. She has demanded that people who are responsible for the untimely death of her son should be punished.

Meanwhile, Humane Sagar’s mortal remains have been brought to his residence in Cuttack. Many known personalities visited his house to pay last respect to him.

and is being transported to his native village in Titlagarh where his last rites will be performed.

The singer was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack. He was later admitted to the AIIMS hospital in Bhuvbaneswar in a critical condition as his health deteriorated further on Friday.

