Cuttack: A Havildar was found hanging inside the barrack of the 6th battalion at OMP square in Cuttack on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Trilochan Sethi, he was Havildar posted here.

As per reports, some people spotted the body hanging and informed the police about the incident. On being informed, the Chauliaganj police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

(More details awaited)